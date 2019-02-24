|
|
Bobby "Bob" Schumaker
Mathis, TX
Bobby "Bob" Schumaker, 83, of Mathis, Texas passed away February 20, 2019.
He was born in El Campo, Texas on January 20, 1936 to Ira Dick Schumaker and Emma (Workman) Libal.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Weldon Schumaker. He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Joyce (Blaschke) Schumaker; his only daughter, Denise Estrada (Adrian); his step-daughters: Jennifer Joyce Shoemaker (Wesley) and Jackie Ancil. He is also survived by his three granddaughters: Brittany Perkins, Lauren Boultinghouse and Katie Lehman; step-granddaughter: Satori Dalton and step-grandson: Daniel Dalton. Great-grandsons: Evan Lopez, Jaxson Lopez and Hunter Boultinghouse. Bob is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Bob loved the outdoors and anything having to do with cattle ranching. He loved western movies, rather they were in black and white or color and guns. He was a loving husband, father, step-father and grandfather. He will be missed lovingly by all those whose lives he touched.
Visitation and funeral service will be held at Memory Gardens Chapel on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 PM. Burial will be private.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 24, 2019