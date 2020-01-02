|
Bobby Wayland Porter
Bobby Wayland Porter was born on January 5, 1942 in Marlin, Texas to John Robert Porter and Vera Porter Kimbrough. On December 30, 2019 he gained his wings and was called home to be with Jesus and so many who have gone before him. He is preceded in death by his mother, father, four grandchildren, his brother Ralph Porter (Jean) and first wife Patricia Highberg Porter. He is survived by his second wife Paula Cryer Porter of Corpus Christi, Texas, his children Phyllis Landers of Lubbock, Texas, Michelle Barker-Abernathy (Curtis) of Austell, Georgia, Patrick Porter (Kathleen) of New Braunfels, Texas, and Nicole Potter (Timothy) of Corpus Christi, Texas. He is also survived by his sister Shirley Goodwin of Houston, Texas, his sister Carolyn Hollingsworth (Alvin) of Lubbock, Texas, 22 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Bobby loved to travel and lived in many states over this great land. He loved his family so very much and will be missed by many. A grave-side service will be held on January 11, 2020, @ 10 AM at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Marlin, Texas. In lieu of flowers the family would ask that you please send donations to https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org or the .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020