|
|
Bonifacio Prado
Corpus Christi - Bonifacio Prado, age 67, of Corpus Christi, Texas; passed away on March 31, 2020 surrounded by His Loving Soul Mate-Annie Garcia.
He leaves cherished memories in the heart of: His Life Long Soul Mate-Annie Garcia; His Children-Bonifacio(Lori)Prado, Jr., David Lee Prado, Monica Hernandez, and Darren Prado; His Brother-Francisco(Mary Jane)Prado; His Sister-Mary Lou(Gertrudis)Munoz, Michael Peralez, Edward Peralez, Ronnie Peralez, and Frank Peralez, who he loved and treated as his own sons; His Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and Friends who will truly miss him.
·Due To The Coronavirus Pandemic Services Will Be Limited And Are As Follows:
Quiet Time will be on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 from 5 O'clock til 8 O'clock in The Chapel of Eternal Rest-2810 Buffalo Street-Corpus Christi, Texas; with a Rosary beginning at 7 O'clock that same evening.
A Graveside Service will be on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 11 O'clock in the Morning at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020