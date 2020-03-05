|
Bonifacio R. Rodriguez
Corpus Christi - Bonifacio 'Bonnie' Rodriguez, age 89, our beloved brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born on June 5, 1930 on a farm in Taft, Texas. Bonnie served in the Army during the Korean War and worked for Rainbo Baking Company for 41 years. He was a valued member of the Schoenstatt Movement in Corpus Christi, Texas, having donated over 3,000 hand-made shrines throughout his life. Bonnie will always be remembered for his devotion to his faith, his love for his family, his enjoyment of traveling with his wife Ampy, and his appreciation for a good garage sale.
Bonnie is met in Heaven by his wife of 60 years, Amparo 'Ampy' Rodriguez; son, Richard R. Rodriguez; parents, Teofilo and Maria Rodriguez; brothers, Alfredo, Bernardo, and Juan Rodriguez; and sister, Minerva Lopez. He is survived by two sons, Ralph Rodriguez (Elva) and Roland Rodriguez (Lisa); three daughters, Belinda Lundholm (Mike), Patsy Mainka (Adam), and Elizabeth Winfrey (Randy); daughter-in-law, Belinda Rodriguez; two brothers Salvador Rodriguez (Anita) and Carlos Rodriguez (Mary); two sisters, Antonia Rojas (Antonio) and Rosa Arroyo (Pete); two sisters-in-law, Vera Medina and Tina Chavez; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A Rosary will be held at the Seaside Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. with visitation from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church with interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to the Schoenstatt Movement, 4343 Gaines St. Corpus Christi, TX 78412.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020