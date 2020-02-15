Services
Saxet Funeral Home
4001 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78408
(361) 882-7010
More Obituaries for Bonnie Grett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Grett

Bonnie Grett Obituary
Bonnie Grett

Corpus Christi - Bonnie May Grett (Stinson) age 48 of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away February 12, 2020. She was born on 31 December 1971

to Vernon Kent Bender and Denise Dixon Bender in Chicago, Illinois. Bonnie was predeceased by her father, Vernon Bender and her son

Eric Reed Stinson as well as her two sisters, Katherine Olene Bender and Elizabeth Denise Thompson and brother in law, Michael Thompson.

She is survived by her sons, Sebastian Lee Grett and Roger Rodriguez and her mother Denise Bracey all of Corpus Christi,

Bonnie was a graduate of King High School in Corpus Christi. She also graduated from Culinary School at Del Mar college and completed a

Cosmetology and Hair Styling Class at Miller High School. She spent much of her life serving the public as a waitress in Big Spring, Texas.

She was a loving daughter, mother and friends. She will be missed by all who were touched by her love and kindness. She will be remembered

for her style, flair and spirit. There are no services planned as she is grieved privately by her loved ones.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
