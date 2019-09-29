|
Bonnie M. Bartlett
Corpus Christi - Bonnie M. Bartlett of Sugar Land, Texas passed away on August 26, 2019 at the age of 84. She was born in Des Moines, IA on November 22, 1934. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Bonnie married the love of her life, Ronald S. Bartlett on April 9, 1954. She was devoted to her family and enjoyed her life as a homemaker. She will be remembered for her passion for needlepoint, playing cards and other board games, cooking and traveling throughout the US and Canada.
She is reunited with her parents, Charles and Juanita Pratt; her beloved husband, Ronald; her brothers, Charles Pratt, and Richard Pratt.
Bonnie leaves her loving memories to her children, Mark Bartlett, Brian Bartlett (Laura), Diana Glidewell, Donna Oliveira (Dan); ten grandchildren, Tony, Jon, Aaron, Jacob, Brayton, Ethan, Kathleen, Shannon, Kelli, Christopher; and seven great grandchildren. She is also survived by her dear sister, Charlotte Johnstone.
A Memorial Service will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Services will conclude in the Chapel.
To offer your condolences visit www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 29, 2019