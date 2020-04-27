|
Bonnie White
Sugarland - Bonnie Martin White born September 28, 1925 in Nowata, Oklahoma passed peacefully on April 25, 2020 in Sugar Land, TX. She was 94 years old.
Bonnie lived most of her life in Corpus Christi. She worked at NAS-CC 1951-1959, Coastal States Gas Producing Co 1960-1962 and Corpus Christi Army Depot 1963-1975. She retired from Government Service as a Production Controller in 1975.
Bonnie was a member of First Baptist Church. She was also a member of the DAR, National Retired Federal Employees and the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma.
Bonnie was famous for her pralines and pies. She was very proud of her Indian Heritage and loved to research her genealogy. She was a descendant of Nancy Ward (Nanye'hi), a famous Cherokee woman and a patriot in the Revolutionary War.
Bonnie was predeceased by her husband, Joe W. White, DDS, her parents Eben and Maude Martin and her sisters Billie Martin Ethridge and Jody Martin Parr. She is survived by her son Martin (Sara) R White, MD of Sugar Land, TX. and her daughter Shelley (Robert) W Hunt of Washington Depot, CT., 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and 2 nieces.
No services will be held at this time due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020