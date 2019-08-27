Services
Corpus Christi - On August 24, 2019 Bootie Tallulah Burks Cortes Barth left this earth peacefully to join her beloved family members awaiting her in the next stage of her journey. All who knew her will miss her cheerful, giving presence here on this earth. Heaven has acquired an excellent new resident who will make it her job in the afterlife to look after those of us who have yet to join her. Those remaining behind include her husband, Dr. Stephen H. Barth, son, Edgar Richard Cortes, daughter, Lisa Fay Cortes, daughter-in-law, Suzanne Alaniz Cortes, grandchildren, Tyler Cortes, Kelly Cortes and Sophia Cortes, sisters-in-law, Cheryl Bustillos and Stephanie Lane Fish and others too numerous to list who were special to her. She and the family wish to thank all those who were so helpful to her in her ?nal days including Celinda Ramirez, OpusCare hospice, Dr. Charles Breeling and so many others who came by to say goodbye in her ?nal days at home. Those of us left behind will look forward to reuniting with her when the time comes for each of us. There will be a one hour viewing for family from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home. A memorial gathering of those wishing to pay respects will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 27, 2019
