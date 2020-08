Boyd RayCorpus Christi - Boyd Bryan Ray, Age 61, passed away August 24, 2020. He was born on July 7, 1959 in Waco, Texas to Leroy Ray and Rosa Belle Sheffield Ray. Boyd was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas and graduated from King High School in 1977.Boyd was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joel Klifford Ray and Johni Dubose Ray and Abner Benton Sheffield and Eliza Ann Ogden Sheffield. Also his father, Leroy Ray, and his brother, Scott Sheffield Ray.