Brenda Aguayo
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Brenda C. Aguayo, 80, of Corpus Christi, TX passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Brenda was born in Sheffield, Yorkshire, England, on December 21, 1937. She married Leo Aguayo on May 17, 1958, and together they traveled the world as an Air Force Family. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Robert C. and Ada Alice Cartledge, her brother Robert, sister May both of Sheffield, England, and her grandson Nicholas Voelk. She is survived by her husband, Leo Aguayo, her brother Brian Cartledge of Sheffield, England; her children Donna Maria Voelk, Liandro Aguayo; her grandson Matthew Voelk; great-grand children, Madison and Olivia Voelk. Brenda was the ray of sunshine in many lives and will be forever remembered and missed.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Cage-Mills Funeral Directors, 4901 Everhart Road, Corpus Christi, TX 78411.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 20, 2019
