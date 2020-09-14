1/1
Brenda Green
1961 - 2020
Brenda Green

Bolivar - A beautiful and wonderful woman, Brenda Joyce Green, born July 3rd, 1961 went to be with our Lord Saturday, September 5th, 2020. She was an amazing wife and mother who never met a stranger. She was a caring and generous woman who could light up a room with her smile, her presence, and her infectious laugh. She enjoyed cross stitching and crocheting along with spoiling her many, many animals. Her free time was spent with friends and family enjoying music and get togethers. She was a world traveler and an avid Atlanta Braves fan. She loved catching baseball games whenever possible and spoiling her three grandchildren whom she adored. There isn't a day that went by without faith, coffee, and kindness. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Brenda is preceded in death by her parents Julioun and Donna Adcock, her sisters Margaret Cusack, Teresa Crane, her brother Johnny Adcock, and her husband Jimmy Green, Jr. She is survived by her daughter Kendra (William) Brist, grandchildren Emma and Connor Gurren, son, Carl Seals, Jr. grandchild Christopher Seals-Smith, and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Services for Brenda Green will be held at Sawyer George Funeral Home, 12497 Leopard St. Corpus Christi, Texas, on Saturday, September 19th, with a visitation at 10:00 a.m. and Funeral services at 11:00 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home. 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205. Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
