Brenda Webb Obituary
Corpus Christi - Brenda Joyce Seifert Webb, 73, passed away on April 15, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas following a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband Ralph, daughter Jenifer, son Jeremy and grandchildren, Britani, Chandler and Cameron. She also leaves behind her two sisters Carolyn Lohn of San Marcos, Texas and Elaine Culpepper and husband Lester of Sinton, Texas, as well as three nieces and one nephew.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 5 to May 10, 2020
