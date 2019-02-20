|
Brendon John (BJ) Self
Corpus Christi, TX
Brendon John (BJ) Self was born April 21, 1981 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He died February 15, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was surrounded by love to the end.
BJ loved spending time with family and friends. He was a talented self-taught guitarist before training classically. He was adventurous, never fearful, and kind hearted. He enjoyed horror movies especially zombie films. His was an avid gamer and his favorite thing to do was play video games with Mikey.
He is preceded in death by his mother Grace Nanette Deviney and long-time girlfriend Taryn Brooks, who died in the same accident, his nephew Jackson Dale, grandparents William and Mary Ann Self, and Mary Ann Fitzsimmons.
Brendon is survived by his son Michael Self, his parents Les and Shawnette Self, sister Gena (Adam) Dale, brothers Andy (Jenny) Self, Brian Self and Devin Deviney and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 22, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd., followed by a Rosary at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, his parents are asking that charitable donations be made to Southwest Transplant Alliance at www.organ.org. It was BJ's decision to be an organ donor and every attempt was made to honor that decision.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 20, 2019