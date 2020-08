Brent OrdnerRobstown - Brent Ordner, 40, of Robstown, Texas, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020.He is survived by his parents, Pat and Belo Ordner of Robstown; two brothers, Brad (Brandi) Ordner of Corpus Christi and Brian Ordner of San Marcos; one niece, Bridget Ordner of Corpus Christi; several cousins.Visitation will be from Noon until 8 P.M. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel.Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 10 A.M. Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Violet, Texas. Burial will follow.Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com