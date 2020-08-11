1/
Brent Ordner
Brent Ordner

Robstown - Brent Ordner, 40, of Robstown, Texas, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020.

He is survived by his parents, Pat and Belo Ordner of Robstown; two brothers, Brad (Brandi) Ordner of Corpus Christi and Brian Ordner of San Marcos; one niece, Bridget Ordner of Corpus Christi; several cousins.

Visitation will be from Noon until 8 P.M. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel.

Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 10 A.M. Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Violet, Texas. Burial will follow.

Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
(361) 242-3205
