Brian Keith Miller
Corpus Christi - Brian Keith Miller was called home to be with the Lord on December 22, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. We are comforted knowing he was reunited with his Mother at the pearly gates of Heaven.
"We are confident, I say, and would prefer to be away from the body and at home with the Lord." 2 Corinthians 5:8.
Keith is survived by his Father, Edward Miller and his two Sisters, Sheila Montalvo and Shelene Lacher. Keith was loved by his Nephew, Brandon Castle and Nieces, Ashton Avila, Alesia Lacher, and Heather Lacher. Keith also had a great Nephew and Nieces that he adored, Lena and Levi Avila and Makayla Davis.
This is not goodbye, Bubba, this is I will see you later. We love you.
A Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel, with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020