Resources
More Obituaries for Brianna Cruz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brianna Leigh Cruz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brianna Leigh Cruz Obituary
Brianna Leigh Cruz

Corpus Christi - Brianna Leigh Cruz, 20, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, in Corpus Christi, TX.

Brianna was born in Corpus Christi, TX on December 07, 1999, to Ema and Jorge Cruz.

With hard work and dedication, she graduated from Carroll High School in 2019. She hoped to start college in the fall to pursue a degree in radiology. Brianna was a loving mother to her two sons and will be greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Armando.

Brianna is survived by her father: Jorge, mother: Ema and Greg, whom Brianna considered her father as well; children: Armando and Joaquin; sister: Alexandra; brothers: Junior, Eustacio, and Izzy; grandmother: Martha; along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins that loved her very much.

Funeral services will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Guardian Funeral Home in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brianna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -