Brianna Leigh Cruz
Corpus Christi - Brianna Leigh Cruz, 20, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, in Corpus Christi, TX.
Brianna was born in Corpus Christi, TX on December 07, 1999, to Ema and Jorge Cruz.
With hard work and dedication, she graduated from Carroll High School in 2019. She hoped to start college in the fall to pursue a degree in radiology. Brianna was a loving mother to her two sons and will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Armando.
Brianna is survived by her father: Jorge, mother: Ema and Greg, whom Brianna considered her father as well; children: Armando and Joaquin; sister: Alexandra; brothers: Junior, Eustacio, and Izzy; grandmother: Martha; along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins that loved her very much.
Funeral services will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Guardian Funeral Home in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020