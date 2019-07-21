|
|
Bruce Dimbleby
Lake Corpus Christi - Bruce Lee Dimbleby, age 77, made the journey to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
He was born July 11, 1942 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Frank and Hazel Stine Dimbleby.
Bruce was a loving husband, dad, uncle, grandfather and friend. He graduated from W.B. Ray High School and attended Del Mar College. He married Geri Bodemann Dimbleby in Nashville, Tennessee on July 2, 1988. They had made their home in Corpus Christi then just recently moved to Lake Corpus Christi in Mathis to enjoy their retirement looking out at the lake every day! He worked for Central Power and Light/American Electric Power for 41 years, retiring in 2003. He was one of the founders for Coastal A'S AND Rods Car Club in Corpus Christi since 1987. Over the years he enjoyed playing cards, bowling, barbequing, NASCAR, cruises, spending time with his friends at swap meets and his forever pastime working on, driving and showing his antique cars.
He goes home to reunite with his parents and baby son Bryan James.
Left to cherish their memories of him are his loving wife, Geri Dimbleby of 31 years, two children Richard Lee Dimbleby and wife Melodi of Orange Grove, Texas, Jeri Lynn Dusek & husband John of Whitsett, Texas (and Minnesota), five grandchildren, Shelby Lynn Dusek of Killeen, Texas, Austin Cameron Dusek and Tyler Robert Dusek of College Station, Texas "Gig'em Aggies" and Madison Leigh Dimbleby and Camden Bruce Dimbleby of Orange Grove, Texas, one sister, Glenda Dimbleby of Corpus Christi, Texas, two brothers, Tomroy Dimbleby & wife Rena of Sandia, Texas and Frank Dimbleby & wife Bridgette of Corpus Christi, Texas nephews Robbie, JD, Troy, Wayne, nieces Brandi and Bridgette Ann and their families.
Pallbearers will be nephews Robbie Creel, JD Dimbleby, Troy Dimbleby, Wayne Dimbleby, Joe Steeb, and Landon Sherman.
Visitation will be Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass. Bruce will be laid to rest at Prairie View Cemetery in Aransas Pass, Texas
Arrangements entrusted to:
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W. Wheeler Ave
Aransas Pass, Texas 78336
361-758-3221
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 21, 2019