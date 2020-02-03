|
Bruce Ivy "Bubba" Barrow, Jr.
La Grange - Bruce Ivy "Bubba" Barrow, Jr. passed away on January 22, 2020 at the age of 80. He was born on January 21, 1940 in Robstown, Texas to Bruce Ivy and Edmonia Turner Barrow. Bruce was a 1958 graduate of Taft High School. While in school he played football and was in the band. After graduation he went to Texas A & I University in Kingsville and Texas Tech University in Lubbock. Bruce went into the United States Army and was discharged as a Specialist 4. While in the service he went to Fort Devens Ayer, Massachusetts, Seoul, Korea and finished up in Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas. He also farmed and worked for Texaco, Inc. in Taft, Texas, Southwestern Refining and graduated from Hobart Welding School in Troy, Ohio. Bruce owned B Bar B Welding Service.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Edmonia Barrow of Robstown, Texas; grandparents, Bert and Margaret Turner of Taft, Texas and William Ivy and Onie Etta Barrow. Bruce is also preceded in death by a grandson, Blake Austin Barrow.
He is survived by his sons, G. Scott Barrow (Suzie) of Robstown, Texas and Bryan B. Barrow of East Bernard, Texas; one daughter, Lee-Anne (Mark) Pearl of Robstown, Texas; grandchildren, Shelby (Lorrie) of Manvel, Texas, Hunter and Madeline Pearl of Robstown, Texas; Emily Pearl and Sawyer Barrow of College Station, Texas.
Graveside Service with full military honors will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery, Corpus Christi, Texas.
