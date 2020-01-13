|
|
Bryan Franklin Bliven
Corpus Christi - Bryan Franklin Bliven, 80, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away suddenly Friday, January 3, 2020. He was born in Charlestown, Rhode Island on June 9, 1939 and served in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years. Bryan married Margaret Elizabeth Kronk on December 29, 1973, and they had just celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary. He worked for over 40 years at Naylor's Farm & Ranch Supply in Corpus Christi.
Bryan is survived by his wife, Margaret; three children, Jennifer Bliven of Richardson, Texas, David (Tara) Bliven of County Mayo, Ireland, and Eric Bliven of Denver, Colorado; two grandchildren, Ayla Azizoglu of Austin, Texas and Evren Azizoglu of Richardson, Texas; one brother, Kenneth Bliven of Georgia, and two sisters, Barbara Keszyinki of Vermont and Suzanne Clark of Missouri.
No services will be held per his wishes. In lieu of flowers, make someone laugh today.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020