Bryan Matthew Lerma
1983 - 2020
Bryan Matthew Lerma

Corpus Christi - Bryan Matthew Lerma, of Laredo, Texas, died on August 25, 2020 at the age of 37. Bryan was born on July 31, 1983 to Mike Lerma and the late Margo Lerma in Laredo, Texas. He spent his school age years attending Laredo schools before moving to Corpus Christi, Texas. Bryan eventually moved back to his hometown of Laredo after completing his studies at Del Mar College. He married his wife of 7 years, Sandy Janet Aviles Lerma and together they made a home in Laredo where Bryan worked in the family Dairy Queen business.

A dedicated husband and father, Bryan loved spending time with his wife and children. He cherished every moment with them. He loved to plan and go on family trips. He had a passion for traveling from a young age. As a sports lover, one of Bryan's favorite past times was watching sports and particularly watching his favorite San Antonio Spurs. He also immersed himself in basketball practice with his son, Bryan Jr. He will be missed by all of his friends, family and Dairy Queen family.

Bryan is preceded in death by his mother, Margo Lerma; his brother, Michael Sean; his maternal grandparents; Jose and Isabel Paniagua; his paternal grandparents, Miguel and Carmen Lerma.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sandy Janet Aviles Lerma; his sons, Bryan Matthew, Xavier Alexander, Logan Miguel; his daughter Gisselle Margarita; his father, Mike Lerma; his "udder mudder" Jennifer Bowen; one brother Nathan Lerma; his nephew Allen Michael, and the Gerardo and Lorena Aviles family as well as numerous other friends and relatives whom he dearly loved.

A Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. that same day. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park. Due to COVID-19 restrictions masks are required. To view a livestream of the services please visit Bryan's tribute page at: www.seasidefuneral.com






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Hernandez-Lopez & Sons Funeral Chapels
AUG
27
Rosary
07:00 PM
Hernandez-Lopez & Sons Funeral Chapels
AUG
28
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Seaside Funeral Home Chapel
AUG
28
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Seaside Funeral Home Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Mission Memorial Park and Seaside Funeral Home
1915 Ord Grove Ave
Seaside, CA 93955
(831) 886-1612
