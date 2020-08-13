1/1
Bryan Ralph Gonzales
1985 - 2020
Bryan Ralph Gonzales

Sinton - Bryan Ralph Gonzales was born on April 20, 1985 in Taft, Texas. He passed away on August 7, 2020 at the age of 35. Bryan lived in Sinton, Texas and worked with Coonrod Electric.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Pancho Ramirez and Maria M.Villarreal, paternal grandparents, Rafael Gonzales and Alicia Arismendez. Bryan is survived by his mom, Criselda Trujillo and his dad, Ralph Gonzales, Jr. ( Erlinda ). Bryan is survived by his wife, Leanna Gonzales and daughter, Ava Love Gonzales, his children, Kaelyn Raine and Bretton Royce Gonzales ( Jaime Nino ). He also leaves behind his sisters, Tracy Nadine Bejaran ( Javier ) and Kelsey Raelynn Walker, his brothers, Ralph Gonzales, III, Derrick Moreno ( Stephanie ) and step brother, Roland Reyna, numerous nieces and nephews.

His infectious smile will leave a huge hole in all that knew him. He was a humble person and wasn't afraid to tell you he loved you.

Visitation will be held at 4 PM Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 AM Friday, August 14, 2020 at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Eternal Rest Cemetery.

Ritchea-Gonzales F.H., Inc.

120 S.McCall

Sinton, Texas 78387

361-364-1311




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
04:00 PM
Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home
AUG
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home
