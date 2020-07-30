Bryce B. Taylor
Bryce B. Taylor, 95, passed peacefully on July 29, 2020, in Austin, Texas with loving family at his side. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 72 years, Diana. Bryce was born in Edinburg, Texas on February 12, 1925, to Charles Bills Taylor and Cecile Benbow Taylor. After graduating from Edinburg High School, Bryce served in the United States Marine Corps during WWII and was stationed at Pearl Harbor where he played "Taps" over the USS Arizona to honor the fallen servicemen.
Bryce began his long teaching career as a Texas band director in Three Rivers, where he spent 10 years before he moved with Diana and their four children to Alice, where he taught for the next 30 years.
Upon "retirement," Bryce continued to serve as a music consultant for Alice ISD, where the Performing Arts Auditorium was named in his honor. He also continued to teach music education classes at Texas A&M Kingsville and to conduct the Corpus Christi Wind Symphony.
Bryce is survived by his loving family: Scott Lee Taylor, Dallas, Texas; David Kim Taylor (wife, Dianne), Austin, Texas; Cynthia Mulrow (husband William Linn), San Antonio, Texas; and Richard Kerry Taylor (wife, Valerie), Austin Texas; along with four grandsons, two granddaughters and two great grandchildren. Bryce will also be remembered fondly by many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A rosary in memory of Bryce will be held Friday, July 31 at the Holmgreen Mortuary in Alice, Texas from 7:00-9:00 PM. A funeral mass will be held at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Alice on Saturday, August 1 at 10:00 AM. We know many of you would want to attend one of these services; however, both facilities' capacities are limited due to COVID-19 protocols. In lieu of attendance and/or flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to the Bryce Taylor Memorial Scholarship at Texas A&M University-Kingsville Foundation, either online at http://www.javelinagiving.org/bryce_taylor_memorial
or by mail at PO Box 2202, Kingsville, Texas 78363.
