Trevino Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
3006 Niagara
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 879-0085
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Buck Robert Sosa

Buck Robert Sosa Obituary
Buck Robert Sosa

Corpus Christi, TX

Buck Robert Sosa passed away on March 18, 2019 at the age of 82. He was a Captain of the Corpus Christi Fire Department and a former President of the Professional Fire Fighters Association Loc #936. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, coworker, and friend. He will be dearly missed by all whom knew him and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Luis and Irene Sosa; and brother, Luis Sosa.

Buck is survived by his wife of 42 years, Angelmira Sosa; his daughters, Jennifer Marie (Alex) Blanco and Monica Joyce Sosa; and grandchildren, Alaina Blanco and Gianna Blanco.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Trevino Funeral Home, 3006 Niagara @ Port; with a holy rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A Chapel Service will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 11:30 AM at Trevino Funeral Home. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home at 12:30 PM to Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery for Rite of committal and interment at 1:00 PM.

Condolences for the family of Buck Robert Sosa may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 19, 2019
