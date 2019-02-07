Services
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
(361) 758-3221
Bud S. Hatfield


Bud S. Hatfield Obituary
Bud S. Hatfield

Rockport, TX

Rockport, Texas

Bud Scott Hatfield, 79, died on January 30, 2019 in Corpus Christi, TX. He was born on July 26, 1939 in Pikesville, KY. He was known by many and loved by all.

He was preceded in death by parents, George and Marietta (Elam) Hatfield; brother, George Hatfield; sister Aleda Pruitt.

He is survived by wife Linda Hatfield and 7 children, Sonia Little, Eva (Randy) Jackson, Nathan Hatfield (Sarai Peterson), Victoria (Derrick) Estes, Colleene Hatfield (Josh Egan), George Hatfield, and Maureene Hatfield. As well as many grandkids and great-grandkids.

No funeral service is planned but a Celebration of life/Scattering of ashes will occur at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com

Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 7, 2019
