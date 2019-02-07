|
Bud Scott Hatfield, 79, died on January 30, 2019 in Corpus Christi, TX. He was born on July 26, 1939 in Pikesville, KY. He was known by many and loved by all.
He was preceded in death by parents, George and Marietta (Elam) Hatfield; brother, George Hatfield; sister Aleda Pruitt.
He is survived by wife Linda Hatfield and 7 children, Sonia Little, Eva (Randy) Jackson, Nathan Hatfield (Sarai Peterson), Victoria (Derrick) Estes, Colleene Hatfield (Josh Egan), George Hatfield, and Maureene Hatfield. As well as many grandkids and great-grandkids.
No funeral service is planned but a Celebration of life/Scattering of ashes will occur at a later date.
