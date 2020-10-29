1/1
Byron Huntsinger
Byron Huntsinger

Corpus Christi - Byron Huntsinger of Corpus Christi passed away on October 22, 2020. He was born on December 16, 1962. Byron was a loving, kind, and generous man. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Byron was preceded in death by his father Jerry and son Joseph. He is survived by his stepfather and mother David and Erin Schibler, his children Matthew, Khela, Amber and Trinity, siblings Denise, Audrey, David and Susan, and by his wife Donna. Byron was survived as well by his eight grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A service of remembrance will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 7th at Cenizo Hill Cemetery in Mathis, Texas. Those who wish to honor Byron's love of riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle are invited to meet at LaBonte Park at 10:30 and proceed from there to the cemetery in a "last ride" tribute.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

