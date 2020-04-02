|
Byron William Grant
Portland - Byron William Grant died in the loving arms of his wife, Kaylyn Comer Grant, on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He's been at home with Kaylyn and their son, Kelly Grant, with the help and care of the dedicated team from Harbor Hospice.
Byron was born at Dr. White's Hospital on April 30, 1945, son of Clayton William Grant and Challie Pollard Grant in Corpus Christi, Texas. He never left Corpus Christi except during his time in the Air Force, where he served in Laredo, Korea and Denver.
After the Air Force he went back to school, graduating from Corpus Christi State University with a BS in Business Administration. While going to school, he worked as a real estate appraiser, and after graduation became Business Manager for Taft ISD and then Tuloso Midway ISD. Seeing the importance computers could have in business and education, he opened the first computer store in Corpus Christi and trained many on their use. Next, he started what would become his true love: a career as a stock broker and financial advisor. He retired from this at 65, although he also kept a portfolio and watched the business news daily.
Byron enjoyed playing golf, fishing with friends in the Laguna Madre, and visiting with buddies down at Vernon's Carside. Later he built an office he called "Byron's Alamo" in the backyard with a big Texas Flag painted on the patio and loved sitting in his rocker and barbecuing with friends. Just a little beer was enjoyed in all these gatherings as well.
Byron is survived by his wife, Kaylyn Comer Grant; son, Kelly Matthew Grant; brother, Gary Edward Grant of San Antonio; sister, Margaret Grant Cruse (Gary) of Fort Worth; grandchildren Meghan Denise Grant and Colin Edward Grant of Fort Worth; and many nieces, nephews and their children.
As we all go through the current pandemic, it is just not possible to gather and celebrate Byron's life. Instead, after this is all over, we would like to have a Remembrance Gathering for friends and family, so keep in touch after all our restrictions are lifted. My heart is broken, but Kelly and I are looking forward to a time we can get together and tell "Byron stories,"and we know there are many.
Thank you all for prayers and support for the family at this time, and take care of each other.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020