Caleb V. Fuentes
Corpus Christi - Caleb V. Fuentes, 23 years young, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 2, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Caleb was born on July 26, 1996, in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Caleb, known to many of his friends as Slim, had a passion for skateboarding and was a big-hearted young man known for having a great sense of humor, a trademark smile, and a loving charm. Caleb loved the Lord and leaves behind many brothers in Christ in Corpus Christi and Oklahoma City.
Caleb is survived by his parents Ruben Fuentes Jr., and Gloria Lerma Fuentes; his older brother: Ruben Fuentes III, and two sisters, Jena Elaine Fuentes and McKayla Fuentes; his paternal grandmother, Sylvia G. Gutierrez, and his paternal grandfather, Ruben Jesus Fuentes. He will be greatly missed by five nieces & nephews: Abcede, Annabelle, Aracely, Maverick, and Vinny; along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Caleb is also survived by a dear friend, counselor, and mentor in life: Pastor Felix Lopez.
Public visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Guardian Funeral Home Chapel with an Evening service to be held at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Guardian Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Seaside Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020