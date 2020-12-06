Calistro Flores



Robstown - Calistro Flores, Jr., 75, of Robstown, passed away on November 28, 2020.



He was born in Mathis, Tx, on February 25, 1945, to Calistro Flores, Sr. and Teofila Guerrero Flores.



Calistro spent his entire life working as a farmer in Mathis, Orange Grove and Robstown until his recent retirement. Over the years he worked for Knolle Farms, Norris Farms, Wostal Farms, Liska Farms and Clint Buseliner. He was an avid football fan and loved the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans.



He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Adan Flores, Fuljencio Flores, Francisco (Pancho) Flores, and Lauro Flores; and sisters Alicia Lopez, Eva Garcia, and Vicenta Hernandez.



He is survived by his daughter, Fancy Flores Bernhagen (Bill); his sisters, Irma Flores, Hortencia Rodriguez, Sulema Salinas and Maria Rodriguez; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Services were held in Robstown on December 4, 2020









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store