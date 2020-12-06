1/
Calistro Flores
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Calistro's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Calistro Flores

Robstown - Calistro Flores, Jr., 75, of Robstown, passed away on November 28, 2020.

He was born in Mathis, Tx, on February 25, 1945, to Calistro Flores, Sr. and Teofila Guerrero Flores.

Calistro spent his entire life working as a farmer in Mathis, Orange Grove and Robstown until his recent retirement. Over the years he worked for Knolle Farms, Norris Farms, Wostal Farms, Liska Farms and Clint Buseliner. He was an avid football fan and loved the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Adan Flores, Fuljencio Flores, Francisco (Pancho) Flores, and Lauro Flores; and sisters Alicia Lopez, Eva Garcia, and Vicenta Hernandez.

He is survived by his daughter, Fancy Flores Bernhagen (Bill); his sisters, Irma Flores, Hortencia Rodriguez, Sulema Salinas and Maria Rodriguez; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services were held in Robstown on December 4, 2020




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ramon Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved