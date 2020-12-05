Calvin D. Patrick, Sr.Corpus Christi - Calvin David Patrick, Sr. was called home to the lord on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He passed away peacefully in his sleep at home. I am sure when he entered the gates of Heaven his beloved wife and mother were there to greet him; his heart must have filled with joy when he hugged them.Calvin was born January 24, 1939 in Comfort, Texas. He spent his early childhood years living on the family farm. He always cherished the memories he had of his grandparents while living on the farm. He attended Tivy High School in Kerrville, Texas. As a young adult Calvin worked several jobs; everything from grocery stores to shucking oysters. He was never afraid of hard work.At age 22 he took a job selling Fuller Brushes door to door. He was transferred to The Rio Grand Valley; and that is where he met the love of his life- Rosalie Whitlock. They married and moved to Corpus Christi, Texas. Calvin began a real estate career in property management. He and his wife worked side by side for 50 years. He always said he only had one business partner, and that was his life partner.Calvin and Rosalie had four children. One of his greatest joys was taking his sons' deer hunting and fishing. He enjoyed the outdoors and always felt blessed to live in Texas. His Grandson was his pride and joy. Calvin never attended to college, but he took great pride that his grandson attended the University of Texas. That was always his dream.He was an avid antique gun collector. He could tell you everything you wanted to know about a Winchester rifle. He was prior member of the T.G.C.A. antique gun club. He loved going to Gun shows with his friends- who become more like family. He loved skeet shooting and listening to Hank Williams. He spent many weekends at his ranch. His favorite movie was the Alamo. He could talk about Texas History for hours. He was a great Patriot and loved this country with all his heart. He was a strong believer in the Second Amendment. He came from very humble means, and lived the American dream. He worked hard and had too many accomplishments to list.Calvin is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rosalie Whitlock Patrick; his mother, Pauline Schellhase Tyler; and his grandparents, Henry and Sophie Schellhase. He is survived by his three sons, Calvin Patrick, Jr., Charles Patrick, and Roland Patrick; one daughter, Robin Cox; and one grandson, Joseph Reagan Gore.A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a sharing/prayer service at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 in the Comfort, Texas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Cattery (Cat Shelter) on Saratoga.