Camille Ann Galbreath
1979 - 2020
Camille Ann Galbreath

Sinton - Camille Ann Valenta Galbreath, 40, loving mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and friend passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Camille was born on July 13,1979 in Taft, Texas to Gary and Nancy Mick Valenta. She graduated from Sinton High in 1997 and received her Masters degree in Environmental Science and Chemistry from Texas A&M in Corpus Christi. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Adolph and Ruth Valenta and Raymond Mick. She Will Be Dearly Missed. She is survived by her daughter Sway Galbreath of Corpus Christi, her parents, Gary and Nancy Valenta of Sinton, her brother, Brian Casey Valenta of San Antonio, her grandmother, Ann Gallagher Middour of Corpus Christi and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. A rosary will be recited at 10 A.M. immediately followed by a blessing Monday, July 6, 2020.

Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home with Father Yul Ibay officiating. Interment will follow at The Palms Memorial Gardens.

Ritchea-Gonzales F.H.,Inc.

120 S.McCall

Sinton,Texas 78387

361-364-1311




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Rosary
10:00 AM
Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 4, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you. May the Lord bless you with comfort and peace.
Much love,
Kara Gaines
Kara Gaines
Friend
July 4, 2020
July 4, 2020
Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy for the loss of Camille. God bless you Gary and Nancy and all the family. May her soul rest in peace. All our love. ❤
Harvey and Irene Picha
Friend
July 4, 2020
Another Valenta angel is added to the heavenly home of our father. Heartfelt condolences and prayers from the Kissmann family.
Katherine Valenta Kissmann
Family
July 4, 2020
Camey-you are in most of my childhood memories. Birthday parties, school classes, athletics, you are everywhere. You are free now. Fly high. I love you❤
Leah Spencer
Friend
July 4, 2020
My condolences to the family. May she RIP...she was a sweet person and a happy soul.
Vanessa Aguirre
Friend
July 3, 2020
July 3, 2020
So very sorry to hear of this.
Sweet Camey, always so full of life. Many great memories of you and Lanna growing up together.
Rest In Peace. ❤
Sommer Petrus McKee
Friend
