Camille Ann Galbreath



Sinton - Camille Ann Valenta Galbreath, 40, loving mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and friend passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Camille was born on July 13,1979 in Taft, Texas to Gary and Nancy Mick Valenta. She graduated from Sinton High in 1997 and received her Masters degree in Environmental Science and Chemistry from Texas A&M in Corpus Christi. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Adolph and Ruth Valenta and Raymond Mick. She Will Be Dearly Missed. She is survived by her daughter Sway Galbreath of Corpus Christi, her parents, Gary and Nancy Valenta of Sinton, her brother, Brian Casey Valenta of San Antonio, her grandmother, Ann Gallagher Middour of Corpus Christi and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. A rosary will be recited at 10 A.M. immediately followed by a blessing Monday, July 6, 2020.



Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home with Father Yul Ibay officiating. Interment will follow at The Palms Memorial Gardens.



Ritchea-Gonzales F.H.,Inc.



120 S.McCall



Sinton,Texas 78387



361-364-1311









