Candace A. Frost passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
Candace was born on July 6, 1945 to Helen and Norman Westgard in Atlanta, Georgia.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She worked at Valero Texas Refinery until her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ed Frost; her daughter, Richanne Owens; her step-son, Reid Frost; and two grandsons, Eric Yager and Evan Frost.
Left to cherish their memories of her are: her son, Glyn Owens; her step-son, Eddy Frost (Karrian Dear); her sister, Terry (Lee) Selcer; eleven grandsons, two great-granddaughters, and six great-grandsons, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and many cherished friends.
Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel in Alice, Texas. Burial of cremains will be private and will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 5, 2019