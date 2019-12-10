|
Candelario (Cande) Delgado
Corpus Christi - Candelario Delgado passed away December 9, 2019 at the age of 74; by his beside his wife, Sarah.
Cande was born June 26, 1945 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Candelario and Juanita Campos Delgado.
He is preceded in death by his parents; paternal and maternal grandparents, Willie and Virginia Delgado and Esperidion and Juanita Campos; sisters: Carmelinda Perez and Graciela (Freddie) Perez; brother Daniel Delgado.
In 1963 Cande proudly graduated from Roy Miller High School. He was a member of the Battlin Buc Band. His favorite place to visit was San Diego, Texas, bringing him back memories of his childhood, walking with his grandpa down the railroad tracks; barefoot!
After twenty years of service he retired from Lyondall.
Cande is survived by: two daughters from a previous marriage, Debra Flores - Houston, Denise (Joseph DeLeon) Valdez - Washington State; his wife of 47 years, Sarah. They were married in 1972 from that point forward he helped raise her two sons: Alberto (Marisol) Garcia, III and Jaime (Leticia) Garcia. In 1977 they gave birth to a daughter, Marisol (Josh) Williams. Making them the parents of five beautiful children. Nine grandchildren: Rudy, Mikael Flores, Ian A. Valdez, Anthony, Rebekah Garcia, Sulema, Alejandro, Juan Garcia. Six great-grandchildren: Autumn, Rudy, Gabriel, Christian, Maria Flores. Five sisters: Janie Barrera, Raquel Delgado, Frances (Ruben) DeLeon, Irma (Joe) Benavides, Gloria (Blas) Bustamante; brothers-in-law: Pedro Perez, Joe (Donna) Ybanez, Domingo (Spring) Ybanez, Ricardo Ybanez, Martin (Donna) Ybanez, Oscar Ybanez; sisters-in-law: Carol Delgado, Margarita Canales, Alma Peña, Mary Helen Kagatosh, Eva Gonzales, Yolanda Fleisman.
Special thanks to Barbara and Rudy Avalos, Greg Smith for their help, support and visits to Cande. Thank you to ALL of the aids, nurses at Villa South and Harbor Hospice for their support.
Public Visitation will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, December 11 at Guardian Funeral Home with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. that evening.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 12 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 710 S. 19th Street. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Serving as active pallbearers: Anthony Garcia, Alejandro Garcia, Juan-Alberto Garcia, Rudy Avalos, Greg Smith, Rudy Flores, Josh Williams; honorary pallbearers: Ian Valdez, Mikael Flores, Adam Williams.
"You can cry and close your mind, be empty and turn your back or you can do what he'd want; smile, open your eyes, love and go on." - Author Unknown
Rest in peace, eternal peace; until we meet again.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019