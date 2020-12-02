1/1
Canuto Llanes Jr.
Canuto Llanes, Jr.

CORPUS CHRISTI - Canuto (aka Pat) Cavazos Llanes, Jr., 59 of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away on November 30, 2020.

He was born in Galveston, Texas on July 17, 1961. He was son of Canuto Llanes, Sr. and Rose Llanes.

He was preceded in death by his father Canuto Llanes, Sr.

Pat is survived by his mother Rose Llanes and sisters Rosie Llanes, Hopie (Tony) DeMartino and Maggie (Rodney) Rivera along with several nephews and nieces.

Pat went to Flour Bluff High School. He did many different types of work throughout his life. His most recent love was helping the homeless.

Funeral service will be held Saturday December 5, 2020 at 12:30 pm by Parker Park in Flour Bluff near Waldron Road.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
3618576291
