Trevino Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
3006 Niagara
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 879-0085
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
3006 Niagara
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Rosary
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
3006 Niagara
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Trevino Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
3006 Niagara
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Corpus Christi - Carl Castillo passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019 at the age of 64, after a valiant battle with cancer. Carl was a lifelong resident of Corpus Christi, TX. He was a 1973 graduate of Moody High School and attended Del Mar College where he received his Associates Degree. Carl proudly served his country in the United States Army; he will be deeply missed by all whom knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by his son, Carlos Castillo; beloved parents, Calixto and Aurora Castillo; brothers, Paul Castillo and Mauricio Castillo; sister, Margaret Rodriguez; and niece Melissa Meza.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 31 years, Lydia; son, Christian; sisters, Sara (Manuel) Garcia, Carmen Knake, Gracie (Adan) Chavez, and Sandra (Frank) Garcia; brother, Marc Castillo; grandchildren, Derrick and Denise Castillo; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will receive condolences on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Trevino Funeral Home, 3006 Niagara St. @ Port; with a Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 PM. A chapel service will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Trevino Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors at 11:00 AM.

Written condolences for the family of Carl Castillo may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 15, 2019
