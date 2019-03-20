|
Carl Dean Lott, Cdr, USN (ret.)
Corpus Christi, TX
Carl D. Lott passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, March 15, in Corpus Christi.
He was born in Lorenzo, Texas, on August 31, 1931, to Madge (Huckabay) and Elbert Lott, and grew up in Clovis, New Mexico. After graduation from Eastern New Mexico University, Carl joined the United States Navy and served his country as a Naval pilot for nearly three decades while stationed six months of the year on the aircraft carriers USS Intrepid, USS Forrestal and others. Upon retirement, he trained a new generation of pilots on simulators at NAS Corpus Christi.
During his early flying career, Carl met a young school teacher in Jacksonville, Florida, and following a brief courtship married Margaret Ann Murray on September 7, 1957. They raised two children together while Carl's naval career took the family from Florida, to Kingsville, California, Virginia, Mississippi, and finally to Corpus Christi in 1977.
Carl is survived by Margaret, his wife of 61 years, and children Michael Dean Lott (wife, Ruth) and Katherine Lott Handler (husband, David). He is also survived by grandchildren Kelsey, Kyle and Kirsten Handler, and step grandchildren Sherry Vasquez (husband, Jacob) and Teresa Gilbert (husband, David), and four step great grandchildren. Other survivors include brothers Jerry (wife, Jan) and Larry (wife, Sue), and many nieces.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Garden Estates, especially caretakers Belle Herrera and Candice Dixon, who cared for Carl so lovingly during the past year.
At 10 am, on Thursday, March 21, the family will greet friends in the Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Services are at 10:30 am, followed by burial with military honors.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 20, 2019