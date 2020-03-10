|
Carlene Jackson
Corpus Christi, TX - CARLENE MARIE JACKSON, 66 of Corpus Christi, TX, passed away surrounded by loving arms that carefully lifted her to the lord on March 8, 2020. She was born in Houston, TX on August 20, 1953 to Alvin & Eldrid Schilhab.
Carlene graduated from El Campo High School and attended Wharton County Junior College. She was married to James Elzner for 22 years.
She had a career as an I.T. Specialist with The Civil Service for 35 years with the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi. She was a member of a quilting association and had a passion for the hill country, for planning and taking family vacations, quilting, scrabble, being at deer camp, riding the four-wheelers, and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her Father Alvin Schilhab, and her sister Ramona Elizabeth Schilhab.
She is survived by her husband, James Elzner; Mother, Eldrid Schilhab; her step-daughter, Renee Albrecht; her step-son, Jerry Elzner; her brother, Lonnie Schilhab; Sisters, Christine (Jon) Ward, Teresa (Toby) Bolton, Patty (Gerald) Tufro; Nephews: Coby Bolton, Blake Bolton, Matthew (Kaitlyn) Schilhab, and Luke Schilhab; Great-nieces: Madilyn and Emersyn Schilhab; Great-Nephew, Nash Schilhab.
The family would like to thank the doctors and all staff at Christus Spohn Hospital who made this journey with Carlene.
Visitation will be held at Cage-Mills Funeral Directors, 4901 Everhart Road, Corpus Christi, TX on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Holy Rosary on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 2233 Waldron Road, Corpus Christi, TX, 78418 followed by Funeral Services at 2:00 p.m.
Fond Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cagemillsfuneraldirectors.com for the Jackson family.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020