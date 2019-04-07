|
|
Carlos C. Garcia
Corpus Christi - 70, passed away in Corpus Christi, Texas on April 2, 2019. He was born in Alice, Texas in 1949. Carlos graduated from William Adams High School, Class of 1966. He worked in insurance sales for over 30 years all over South Texas.
Carlos was an active Catholic all his life. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus as well as a eucharist minister. While a member of St. Leo the Great in San Antonio, he was a visionary and organizer of many faith sharing groups and active in getting the community out to vote as well as encouraging members to become active in other community issues.
He is always remembered for his infectious smile, laughter and love of his six grandchildren; Benjamin, Jacob, Harlee, Ethan, Evan and Easton.
Carlos was preceded in death by his parents Benito Garcia and Emma (Casas) Garcia, his daughter Maricella R. Garcia, brother Armando C. Garcia (Norma), brother in-law David Chapa (Consuelo), and niece Amanda Rodriguez.
Carlos is survived by his three sons; Armando (Donna) of Centreville, Virginia, Carlos A. Garcia (Laurie) of Corpus Christi, and Gabriel C. Garcia (Jennifer) of Stanardsville, Virginia and his former wife Graciela Garcia of Corpus Christi, three sisters; Consuelo Chapa of Flower Mound, Anna Rodriguez (Kenneth) of Austin and Mary Benavides of Alice as well as two brothers Bennie Garcia (Hilda) of Pleasanton and Robert Garcia (Sylvia) of Alice.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home of Alice 600 S. Wright St. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm that same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, April 8, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church 603 E. 5th St. in Alice, Tx and Burial will follow at the New Collins Cemetery. Mauro P. Garcia Entrusted with Arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left on our website www.mauropgarcia.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 7, 2019