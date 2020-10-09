1/2
Carlos E. Sifuentes
Carlos E. Sifuentes

Corpus Christi - Carlos E. Sifuentes of Corpus Christi, Texas passed peacefully on October 6, 2020 surrounded by his children. He was born in San Benito, Texas on October 14, 1930.

He is preceded in death by his wife Lorraine Sifuentes, whom he met while serving in the United States Marine Corps and his son Edward. He is survived by his children Carlos Jr, Beverly Sifuentes, Julia Funk (Kerry Funk), granddaughters Karra Sifuentes and Alison Funk along with many nieces and nephews.

A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park. To view a livestream of the rosary please visit Carlos' tribute page at: www.seasidefuneral.com






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
