Carlos Ibarra IIICorpus Christi - Carlos "Boy" Ibarra III, age 47, passed away July 29, 2020.He is preceded in death by his mother, Jean Elizabeth Ibarra and grandmother, Guadalupe Salinas.He is survived by his children, Carlos Ibarra IV, Charlette Ibarra, and their mother, Gracie Anzaldua; sons, Aiden and Asa Ibarra and their mother, Jamie Cliburn; his father, Carlos Ibarra II; his brothers, Steve and Paul Felix Ibarra; his sisters, Anna and Sara Ibarra and grandson, Mason Elijah Isaiah Gutierrez.Carlos had a passion for cooking and will be missed but never forgotten.