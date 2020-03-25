|
Carlos Longoria Sr.
Houston - Carlos Longoria Sr., 71 passed away peacefully in Houston Texas surrounded by his family on Friday March 20,2020. Carlos was born on November 17, 1948 in Robstown, Texas to Daniel and Manuela Longoria Sr.
He grew up in East Chicago Indiana, graduated from E.C. Washington High School in 1968. His selfless nature led him to enlist in the US Army; Special Forces where he served as a Green Baret combat medic during the Vietnam Era. He continued his career in engineering; and was contracted through NASA for 27 years.
He loved music and spending time with family and friends. He was a very humble man who devoted his life to the LORD. His hobbies were but not limited to reading, playing guitar, hunting and was an avid fisherman throughout most of his life.
He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death rejoicing in heaven with both his father, mother and brother Tomas Renteria. He is survived by his wife Yolanda Longoria, and his six children; Carlos Longoria Jr, Carlos Galvan, Liza Metoyer-Mata, Lisa Longoria, Louis Longoria and Michael Longoria as well as his 17 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and 12 siblings:
Jacob Renteria, Robert Longoria Sr., Daniel Longoria Jr., Sylvia Meza, Gloria Bass, Fernando Longoria Sr., Diane Trevino, Roman Longoria, Armando Longoria Sr., Norma Anzaldua, Alex Longoria and Fabian Longoria.
Family and friends will be notified of special arrangements and a memorial date.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020