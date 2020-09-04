Carlos M. MoralesRobstown - Carlos M. Morales, 71, of Robstown, Texas passed away August 31, 2020. He was born in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas Mexico on February 22, 1949. Carlos was married to Lydia H. Morales on December 1976.Carlos served in the United States Army. He had a career as a self-employed welder for over 30 years and retired at the age of 65. He was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and had a passion for fishing.He was preceded in death by his wife, Lydia H. Morales, mother, Zulema M. Morales, father, Jose Morales, sister, Zulema Virginia Vicharelli, brothers, Roberto Morales, Sr., Eloy Morales and Jorge Morales.Carlos is survived by his son, Jerardo Morales of Harlingen, Texas and daughter, Amanda D. Morales of Robstown, Texas. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.Family will receive friends on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 1:30 p.m. that same afternoon.A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday September 10, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Robstown Memorial Park in Robstown, Texas