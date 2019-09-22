|
Carlos Morales Ortiz
Portland - Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Carlos Morales Ortiz, 72, passed away on September 18, 2019. He was born on August 30, 1947 to Gerado and Luisa Ortiz in Corpus Christi. He attended Miller High School and participated in the marching band. When he graduated in 1966, he attended Corpus Christi State University which is now TAMU-CC, where he graduated with a B.A. in Social Work. He worked for 36 years in the Texas Department of Human Services as a social worker. His love for band led him to be one the original members of the Corpus Christi Veterans Band and then later, the Patriots Band of Corpus Christi. He was also an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and watched them no matter how many times they lost.
Carlos is preceded in death by his parents, sisters; Janie, Olga, Blanca, and brother, Ernest.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Sonia; daughter Karla (David) Juro; and grandchildren David Jr., Daniela, and Elisa Juro; and sister, Luisa; brothers, Raul, David, and Rene; and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM on Monday September 23, 2019 at Limbaugh Funeral Home. Mass will begin at 10:00 AM on Tuesday September 24, 2019 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Portland. Burial to follow to Palms Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland Texas 78374. 361-643-6564. www.limbaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 22, 2019