Carlos Perez Jr.
Corpus Christi, TX - Carlos Perez Jr., 75, Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend was called home to be with our heavenly father on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was born on May 16, 1944 in San Antonio, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carlos Penalver Perez and Ofilia Flores Perez; a son, Carlos Perez III; three sisters, Sue Perez, Yolanda Perez, and Hermalina Tejeda.
Carlos graduated from LW Fox Tech High School in 1963. He enlisted in the United States Navy out of high school and served his country proudly for 20 years until his retirement in 1983. After settling in Corpus Christi in 1983, he started working for CCAD for the next 32 years until he retired in 2015.
Those who knew Carlos will remember him for his abundance of patience, kindness, humor and generosity and his love for his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Margarita Rodriguez Perez; two sons, Vaughn (Maricel) Perez and Ronald (Tricia) Perez; one grandson, Zachary Perez; and two granddaughters Gabriella Perez and Alexis Luna; and 3 great-grandchildren; four sisters: Ofilia Perla Perez, Annie Rose (Martin) Gauna, Leonor Ortiz, Eileen (Adam) Sanchez; three brothers: Augustine (Tammy) Perez, David Perez, and Edward (Maria) Perez and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
We also like to express our deep gratitude to Nurses on Wheels Hospice for their expertise and personal involvement. Words cannot begin to express our gratitude to your organization.
In an effort to comply with the state and local government guidelines regarding gatherings during this difficult time and to slow the spread of COVID-19; Memory Gardens will allow 10 family members to attend these private funeral services in our facility.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020