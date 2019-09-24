|
|
Carlos Rene Buenteo
George West - Carlos Rene Buenteo was called to Heaven on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston after courageously battling acute myeloid leukemia at 70 years of age.
He was born August 3, 1949 in Yoakum, Texas, the youngest of three sons to Evaristo and Josefa (Canales) Buenteo. Carlos Rene was a 1968 graduate of Yoakum High School. He received his Bachelor and Master degrees in Criminal Justice from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.
He spent 32 years in public service as an Adult Community Supervision and Corrections Unit Supervisor for Bee, Live Oak, and McMullen Counties. Carlos Rene also proudly served his country for 25 years and retired as First Sergeant in the United States Army Reserve - 352nd Engineering Company.
Carlos Rene met the love of his life, his "rock", Elda Trejo Buenteo in Alice, Texas in 1970. They were married at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Alice, Texas on August 19, 1972 and were blessed with 47 glorious years together.
He was a devoted parishioner of St. George Catholic Church in George West since 1975. Carlos Rene spent much of his time helping with the food pantry where he took great pride in helping others. He was also a member of the George West Kiwanis Club.
A man of many passions - he loved working in his yard, traveling, grilling, gambling, listening to Czech Polka music, and golf. He was an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed cheering on the Houston Astros, Dallas Cowboys, and Texas Longhorns.
Carlos Rene was a humble, kind, and generous man. He was a loving and devoted husband and a caring, selfless father who showered his daughters with lots of love and affection. He loved life and had an infectious smile and laugh. His greatest joy was his family and friends.
Loved ones that cleared the path to Heaven for Carlos Rene were his parents, Evaristo and Josefa (Canales) Buenteo; his grandparents, Blas and Victoria Buenteo and Zenon and Catalina Canales; his father-in-law, Cecilio Trejo, Jr.; his sisters-in-law, Maria Zelma "Lita" Buenteo and Lydia Buenteo; and nephew, Roland Buenteo.
Other loved ones that will miss Carlos Rene until they meet again in Heaven are his wife, Elda; his two daughters, Bethany (Glenn LaPierre) Buenteo and Brittany Buenteo of San Antonio; his brothers, Ruben Buenteo of Yoakum and Raymond Buenteo of Houston; his mother-in-law, Olga Trejo of Alice; his in-laws, Nelda Trejo Alvarado, Nelva Trejo, Melva (Clemente III) Gonzalez, and Nilda (Jackson Cox) Trejo McMillan; his nephews, Rudy (Kathy) Buenteo, Russell Buenteo, Keven Alvarado, Adam Gonzalez, and Mark (Janan Sharaf) Gonzalez; great nephew, Trevor Buenteo; and great-great nephew, Luca Buenteo; and many other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at MD Anderson Cancer Center for their exceptional care and compassion.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 am at St. George Catholic Church on Saturday, September 28, 2019 with a Rosary to be recited at 10:30 am. A Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 11:00 am where military honors will be performed. (304 Crockett St., George West, Texas 78022)
Entombment will be held at 1:15 PM on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels and Cemetery Dominion. (20900 IH 10 West, San Antonio, Texas 78257)
Pallbearers are Gene Chumchal, Ronnie Jurica, Jerry Mika, Rudy Buenteo, Trevor Buenteo, Keven Alvarado, Adam Gonzalez, Mark Gonzalez, Glenn LaPierre, and Jackson Cox.
Honorary Pallbearers include Ruben Buenteo, Raymond Buenteo, Bethany Buenteo, Brittany Buenteo, Clemente Gonzalez III, Michael Sartori, and Michael Orapchuck.
Arrangements entrusted to Mission Park Funeral Chapels and Cemeteries.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 24, 2019