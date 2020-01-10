|
|
Carlos S. Alegria
Corpus Christi - Carlos S. Alegria, 96, passed away on January 8, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
He was born on May 17, 1923 in Tampico, Mexico to Agustin Alegria and Margarita Salinas.
He is preceded in death by his parents and several siblings.
He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Aurora Alegria; six children, Carlos Jr., Jorge, Sergio, Victor, Patricia and Mike Alegria; 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and brother, Jose Alegria.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Corpus Christi Cathedral. Interment will follow at Rosehill Memorial Park.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www. FunerariaDelAngelMHolly.com for the Alegria family.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020