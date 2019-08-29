|
Carlton Ellison
Corpus Christi - Carlton Ellison, Sr., 66, Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, and Friend was called to his heavenly home on August 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He entered this world on January 20, 1953 in Corpus Christi Texas, born to Hildren and Buna Ellison.
Carlton worked in the refinery Industry for over 33 years. He accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior of his life. He was baptized at St. John Baptist Church in Corpus Christi, Tx and remained a member until his death. He loved gardening, boxing and football, specifically the Dallas Cowboys! He loved his garden which often contained watermelon (yellow and red meat), collards, mustards, beets, squash, and a plethora of other vegetables, which he shared with family and neighbors. He will be missed by all who knew him
Preceded in death by his Father Hildren Ellison, Mother Buna Hughes Ellison, loving wife Rosemary Holt Ellison, Brothers Hildren Ellison Jr. and Howard Ellison.
He leaves to mourn two sisters, Shirley Mitchell and Patricia Alexander, children Crystal Ellison Julius (Wilson), Natishia Ellison Carter, and Carlton Ellison Jr., grandchildren Roy Bernard Carter Jr. Nacory Rey Ellison, Julius Cordell Wilson, Brianna Marie Ellison, Qadira Kamilah Carter, Justice Sho Ellison, and Tiffany Ellison, and one Great Granddaughter Avalee Rose, Special Nieces and Nephews Sherry Ann Mitchell(Larry) Taylor, Sabrina(Gerald)Griffin, Dennis Ray Ellison and Mark Alexander. Special Son in Law Julius Cordell Wilson. He also leaves to mourn countless cousins, friends, neighbors that he loved dearly.
Wake/Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Friday August 30, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. John Baptist Church, 5445 Greenwood Dr. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 29, 2019