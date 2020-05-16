Services
Funeraria del Angel
549 Cheyenne
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 882-3000
Corpus Christi, TX - Our beloved Carmela Garcia, entered into eternal rest on May 15, 2020. She was born July 13, 1942 in San Diego, TX.

Carmela was a longtime member of SS. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church where she retired as a Pre-K teachers aid, served as an Extrodinary Minister of Holy Communion, volunteered as a CCD teacher, was a ACTS Team leader, Guadalupana Society member and supported the works of Pro-Life and Birthright. She assisted CCAD "Operation Christmas Spirit" wrapping and passing out gifts to those in nursing homes for over three decades. She was also a huge Spurs fan and could tell you the name of each player.

Carmela is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Manuel V. Garcia, her children, Patricia Garcia (Ruben), Perla Molina (Manuel), Lewis Garcia (Missy), Priscilla Gutierrez (Abel), Martin Reyes, ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, eight brothers and sisters and many more loved ones too numerous to list.

Awaiting her arrival in heaven are her daughters Priscilla Garcia and Palmira Reyes, parents Luis and Antonia Garcia and her sister Irma Escobar.

She was a loving and compassionate wife and mother who had a great love for God and her church community, enjoyed working with children and always expressed love to her family unconditionally. Carmela will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She will be laid to rest May 21, 2020 in her hometown of Palito Blanco, TX.

In lieu of flowers to honor her memory and to further the education of children donate to: SS. Cyril and Methodius School, 5002 Kostoryz Rd., Corpus Christi, TX 78415.

Our family would like to express our sincere gratitude to Dr. & Mrs. Bill Dennis and all the medical staff that cared for Carmela during her illness, to the priests that ministered to her and to family and friends that showed their support with prayers, get well cards and phone calls. A Big Thank You to our sister Priscilla Gutierrez for being the liaison between the nurses, our father and the entire family. We would have been lost without your knowledge and assistance.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FunerariaDelAngelcheyenne.com for the Garcia family.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 16 to May 17, 2020
