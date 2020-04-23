|
Carmela Guerra
Corpus Christi - Carmela Guerra was born in San Diego, Texas on July 5, 1946, and passed away on April 23, 2020. She was a graduate of Roy Miller High School, Honor Roll - Class of 1964, received an Associate in Arts from Del Mar College in 1966, a Bachelor of Science in Education from North Texas State University in 1969, a Master of Science from Texas A & I University in 1977.
She will be dearly missed and will be remembered for her generosity and her kindness. She donated to many organizations, such as the ASG of Corpus Christi and the Sewing Group of Odem (for the South Texas Sewciety Community Service Initiative), the Ronald McDonald House Charities, Toys for Tots and scholarships for students. She always wanted to help those that were going through hardships.
Carmela Guerra was a high school teacher for over 40 years for CCISD, Calallen ISD, and Odem ISD. She really loved teaching and helping students. She lived many years in Corpus Christi, but also lived in Odem for 30 years. On her off time, she enjoyed painting wonderful landscapes, sewing, and baking. After retirement from teaching, she spent most of her time sewing and running her quilting business. She loved collaborating with other people and getting new ideas on pattern working. But her greatest joy was spending time with her husband of 52 years, Noe Guerra. In their first years of marriage, they enjoyed traveling and raising their daughters. They were also members of the Corpus Christi Corvette Club and enjoyed road trips - visiting many states.
Carmela Guerra is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Eder Holguin; daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Thomas Finnegan; sister, Dolores Aguilar; nieces and nephews - Cynthia Luna, Debra Mendoza, Michael Trevino, Martin Aguilar and Paul Aguilar.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Noe Nieves Guerra; her parents, Santos Chapa and Dolores Perez Malate; and her sister, San Juana Malate Trevino.
Due to the current situation, there will be a small graveside service for immediate family members. A Celebration of Life and Mass service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Ronald McDonald House Charities or any scholarship program.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020