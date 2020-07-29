Carmela Perez Garza



Alice, TX - Carmela Perez Garza of Alice, Texas was called home to be with Our Lord on Monday, July 27, 2020 in Corpus Christi at the age of 66. Born to the late Roberto Perez and Emma Cantu Perez on April 23,1954, she was raised in Alice where she graduated from Alice High School in 1972.



Carmela was highly regarded as a dedicated, spiritual, and compassionate person. She never met a stranger, and always left everyone she spoke to with a compliment or a kind word. She was wholeheartedly devoted to everything she did including her career, but was most dedicated to her Lord, Jesus Christ, and to her family.



Carmela was passionate about her work with the Texas Department of Transportation (Alice Area Office). After 40 years of dedicated service to a career she loved, she retired happily in 2014. Carmela was also well known as a fiercely devout Catholic and as an active parishioner of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Alice. In her many years of devotion to the church, she served in many ministry roles that deeply impacted her church community. A member of Catholic Daughters of The Americas Court Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe #2426, she also devoted much time to serving others as a Team FLAME and Team ACTS leader, as a Lector and as a Eucharistic Minister, as a religious education teacher, as a member of the Cursillistas, and as the establishing founder of the Divine Mercy and Rosary Ministry prayer group in which she prayed every Tuesday and Friday without fail. Her summers were also dedicated to serving the youth of the church as a Vacation Bible School coordinator. As a highly respected spiritual guide for the youth, she served honorable roles as Godmother and sponsor for many baptism, communion and confirmation candidates, and as a witness and madrina in many weddings over the years.



Carmela was preceded in death by her parents, Roberto and Emma Cantu Perez; her mother-in-law, Teresa C. Garza; one nephew Aaron "Kirby" Garza; and her brother-in-law, Jose David Garza. After the passing of her mother and mother-in-law, she graciously assumed the role of Matriarch for which her families will be forever grateful.



She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Arnoldo "Tractor" Garza of Alice, daughter, Anna Lyta Leal (Robert, Jr) of Corpus Christi; son, Arnoldo "Bubba" Garza II (Jennifer Lopez) of Alice; sister, Thelma Bass; and niece, Edna Harris both of Fruitland Park, Florida; and two grandsons, Robert Arnold Leal and James Alexander Lopez. Carmela is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and her loyal canine companion, William "Will" Garza, who will miss her terribly.



Due to the pandemic of Covid -19 we are living during this time, we will be following guidelines given by our city and county officials and the CDC. However, we will have a public visitation on Saturday August 1, 2020 at 11:00 To 12 :00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home. The recession of the Divine mercy and a holy Rosary will be at 12:00 noon. Funeral procession will depart at 2:30 P.M. to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church where a mass will be celebrated at 3:00 P.M. Burial will follow at the Alice Cemetery.



The family ask that you keep them in your prayers throughout the services and their time of grief, to stay safe and healthy. Family is reserving the services of attendance for immediate family members. They have kept everyone in mind and encourage everyone to view the services via live stream Via Facebook on Rosas Funeral Home Inc.



Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC









